United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Purchases $57,648.00 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.16 per share, with a total value of $57,648.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,893. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

