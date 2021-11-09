Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of Uniti Group worth $75,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

