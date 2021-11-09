Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 224,813 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of Resolute Forest Products worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RFP. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

