Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

VEC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 27,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

