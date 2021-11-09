Veil Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.40 million and $2,010.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,403.96 or 1.00011707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00350977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.64 or 0.00532141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00159717 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

