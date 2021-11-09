VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of VEON worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 146.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $5,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
