VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of VEON worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 146.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $5,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

