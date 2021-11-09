Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 3,474,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,829. Vroom has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

