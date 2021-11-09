Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

