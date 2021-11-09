Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2021 – Travel + Leisure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

10/28/2021 – Travel + Leisure had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Travel + Leisure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2021 – Travel + Leisure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

10/12/2021 – Travel + Leisure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Travel + Leisure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Travel + Leisure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Travel + Leisure was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,306. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $58,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $53,529,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

