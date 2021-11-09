Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Welbilt worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Welbilt by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Welbilt by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $8,283,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

