William J. Tennis Sells 30,000 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DRH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

