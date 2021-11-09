World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

