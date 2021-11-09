Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Joseph T. Johnson Sells 3,070 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,315. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

