XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of XPEL worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,010 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

