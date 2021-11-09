Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

PLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.45. 1,643,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $149.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

