Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Zepp Health worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

ZEPP opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Zepp Health Co. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

