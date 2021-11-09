Zero Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Zero has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $24,410.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.79 or 0.00291989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00106732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00158503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003596 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,691,577 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

