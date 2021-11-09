ZKSwap Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $106.47 million and $6.20 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

