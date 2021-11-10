$0.04 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

