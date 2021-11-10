-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,573. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

