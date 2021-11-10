$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. Aegis increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a PE ratio of 453.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.