$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. Aegis increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a PE ratio of 453.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.