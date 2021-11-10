$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $2,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 219.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CADE opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
