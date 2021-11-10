$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $2,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 219.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

