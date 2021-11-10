-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.