0Chain Trading Up 28% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $528,144.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

