120,000 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

