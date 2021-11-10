12,288 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,288 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.78 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

