13,113 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

