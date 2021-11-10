163,857 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of DHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.