200,000 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,160,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

