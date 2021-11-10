25,972 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 42.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

