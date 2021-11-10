30,955 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

