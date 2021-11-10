319,248 Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,783,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

GACQU stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.