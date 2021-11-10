38,006 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $131,990,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $106,817,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $69,408,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

