7,768 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

