84,051 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

