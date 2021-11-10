AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.89

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 91946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.63 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

