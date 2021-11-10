ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $929,934.94 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $929,934.94 and approximately $114,971.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

