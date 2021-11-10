Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.06

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.06 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 71.75 ($0.94). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,385 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.86.

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,098.30). Also, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £366.76 ($479.17).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

