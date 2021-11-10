Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 27,131 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the quarter. Misonix makes up 2.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.43% of Misonix worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 3.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Misonix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSON. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Misonix stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.