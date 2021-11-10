Acuitas Investments LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,977 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s makes up approximately 5.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.36% of Tilly’s worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

