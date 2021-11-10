Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,641 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,359 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for about 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Tejon Ranch worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $560.15 million, a P/E ratio of 265.66 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.