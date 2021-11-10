Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Radiant Logistics makes up about 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Radiant Logistics worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $370.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $257.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.