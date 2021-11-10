Acuitas Investments LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the quarter. Photronics comprises 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Photronics worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 167.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

