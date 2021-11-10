Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

ADYYF has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $3,038.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,060.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,711.34. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,811.79 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

