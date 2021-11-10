Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

ADYYF has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $3,038.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,060.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,711.34. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,811.79 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

