Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

