AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $18.25. AerSale shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 10,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,396,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

