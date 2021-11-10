AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.84). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 3,151,680 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £446.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.89.
In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.
