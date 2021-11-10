AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.84). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 3,151,680 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £446.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.89.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.