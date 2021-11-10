Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.75. Affimed shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 66,398 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Affimed alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $557.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.