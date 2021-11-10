Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

