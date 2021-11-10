AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

AGFMF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

